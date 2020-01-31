Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market was valued at about $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.09 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022.

The Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market consists of sales of PCR devices and reagents and related services. The services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices are designed to aid scientist in producing multiple copies of specific DNA segments.

Major players in the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Abbott.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the world is driving the polymerase chain reactions devices and reagents market. Polymerase chain reactions devices are used in clinical laboratories to detect the presence of infectious disease. In a report published in 2018 by the World Health Organization, it was reported that around 17 million people are killed in a year due to infectious disease. Also, the same report stated that 30 new infectious disease have emerged in the last 20 years.

Emergence of alternatives is a major restraint on the growth of polymerase chain reaction devices and reagents market. In the field of DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction technique has competitors like Next Generation Sequencing and Sanger Sequencing which provides similar utility as PCR devices and reagents and even better results in some cases, thus increasing the competition in the market and thereby limiting PCR devices and reagents growth.

