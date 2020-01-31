Global Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Cars AfterMarket Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global passenger cars aftermarket market was valued at about $235.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $277.67 billion at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in 2018. The passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The passenger car aftermarket consists of sales of passenger car aftermarket parts and services. Companies operating in the passenger car aftermarket (parts and services) provide manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of replacement vehicle parts, equipment, service repair, and automotive accessories. The market includes the sales of the tires, batteries, brakes parts, filters, lightings, and electronic components.

Major players in the market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Increasing average lifespan of a car is one of the major drivers of the passenger car aftermarket as it leads to an increase in consumer’s regular maintenance and scheduled servicing of the vehicle. The lifespan of the car describes the maximum service life in terms of mileage and time. Changing of wheels, batteries, spark plugs, air filters plays a significant role in prolonging the life of a vehicle.

Many companies are offering extended warranties to third parties on vehicle parts or services which in turn is hampering the growth of independent service providers. Extended warranties are given on a vehicle part/service to increase the lifetime of a vehicle which leads to free service or discounts towards the consumer. Since all warranty repairs are performed by the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) only, the aftermarket sales and services market which is generated majorly from dealer service centers suffers a loss.

