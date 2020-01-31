Global Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The pain management devices and therapies market consists of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. This market includes the sales of light based devices, TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) for home, and other devices mainly used for Spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators and deep brain stimulation.

The global pain management devices and therapies market was valued at about $4.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.68 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the pain management devices and therapies market in 2018. The pain management devices and therapies market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Pain Management Devices And Therapies market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the pain management devices and therapies industry are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to cure chronic and acute pain without the use of any opioids (drugs). Special pain relief wearable devices are being developed by several companies that can be controlled manually or through a smartphone. These devices work by gathering neural pulses from the brain which triggers the release of the body’s natural pain blocker. Thus, the devices electrically stimulate the nervous system and increase body’s resistance to pain. Companies such as NeuroMetrix, Sana, Oska wellness have introduced various types of wearable devices, ranging from a wearable mask, knee band, wrist band, etc. FDA has approved these devices as OTC (over the counter), which can be bought without a prescription.

Some of the major players involved in the Pain Management Devices And Therapies market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific Corporation and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

