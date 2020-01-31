Global Engineering Services Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Engineering Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The engineering services market consists of sale of engineering services. Engineering services’ companies apply physical laws and principles of engineering in the design, development, and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, structures, processes, and systems. Engineering services include technical application of engineering in product designing, innovations and others in industries such as building construction, mining, power and energy, transportation, manufacturing and others.

The global engineering services market was valued at about $1024 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1515.66 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022.

The engineering services market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth in developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. This trend will be mainly driven by regions of Asia and Africa.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Engineering Services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The increasing popularity and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is the latest trend in the engineering services market. Internet of things (IoT) is a system of inter-related devices enabling transmission of data over a wide range of network. IoT enables continuous innovations in real-time data analytics, design and develop products and help businesses grow at a faster pace. Engineering service providers are increasingly using industrial IoT to improve and optimize their production process with better energy usage, resource allocation, and assets management. For Instance, PureSoftware, an engineering service company, have successfully integrated IOT to engineering services and built a steady IOT platform to improve accuracy and speed to retrieve data. In 2017, India has 43% market share in the global IoT market followed by Western Europe and North America with 27% and 23% respectively.

Some of the major players involved in the Engineering Services market are Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, WorleyParsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc.and Aricent Group.

