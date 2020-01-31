Global Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric vehicle battery manufacturing market was valued at about $26.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $55.4 billion at a CAGR of 19.7% through 2022.

The electric vehicle (EV) batteries manufacturing market consists of sales of electric vehicle batteries These batteries are used to power commercial electrical vehicles, passenger electrical vehicles, electric bikes and scooters.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2488&type=smp

Major players in the market are Panasonic Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the market for electric vehicle batteries that are used for propulsion. Electric vehicles use one or more electric motors which are powered by electric batteries. Electric vehicle batteries can be recharged and their use does not emit harmful gases. According to the IEA Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018, sales of new electric cars reached 1 million units in 2017, a 54% increase compared to 2016. The Clean Energy Ministerial is taking measures to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles globally and aims to increase the sales of electric vehicles globally to 228 million by 2030.

Electric vehicle battery manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of IoT, artificial intelligence with electric vehicle batteries to accelerate the energy transition from fossil fuels. The internet of things (IoT) is a system of connected devices that can transfer data over a network without human interaction.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2488

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald