Garlic Oil Market – Future Need Assessment 2017 – 2025

Garlic oil is segmented on the basis of area of application, sales channel and region. On the basis of area of application the global garlic oil market is segmented into, food industry, household and pharmaceutical industry. In food industry garlic oil is mainly used in seasoning and flavoring. Garlic flavors provide seasoning in salad dressing, vinaigrettes and sauces, beef, shrimp, among other foods thus delivering unique odor and taste to the dishes. While in pharmaceutical industry the garlic oil is known to help against several infections including, ear infection, fungal infections, cold and congestion, tuberculosis, bronchitis etc. Garlic oil has also known to show effective against several other diseases including cardiovascular diseases in diabetes as mentioned in the journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

On the basis of sales channel Garlic Oil is segmented as; hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. The major share of revenue being driven by the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, the online retail is expected to attain significant shares in the overall garlic market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region the global garlic oil market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally top countries producing garlic are, South Africa, China, Taiwan, New Zealand and the U.S. It is estimated that California produces approximately 90% of the garlic grown commercially in the U.S.

The growth of garlic oil market across the globe remains stable during the forecast period owing to high prices of the garlic oil and low production of garlic in the recent past years. It has been estimated that 500 tons of garlic is used to make 1 ton of garlic oil which makes the prices of garlic oil very expensive. While there has been a declining production of garlic in certain countries across the globe such as, in Australia, there has also been an upsurge in the use of Australian garlic for the fresh and processing market since past two years. Therefore, introduction of improved, high yielding garlic varieties and an extended appreciation of fresh product at retail stores has significantly enhanced the market revues for locally grown garlic. The market for garlic oil is expected to witness steady gains in its revenues attributed to its widespread use in food and pharma industry.

Variety of garlic oils have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing garlic oil market include; Hongar Farms Gourmet Foods, BOYAJIAN INC, Herb Pharm, NutraMarks, Inc., Ultra International B.V., La Tourangelle, and Lucini Italia Co. among others.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald