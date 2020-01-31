Functional Pet Food Ingredients Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2018 – 2026

Functional Pet Food Ingredients market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Functional Pet Food Ingredients market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Functional Pet Food Ingredients vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Functional Pet Food Ingredients market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Functional Pet Food Ingredients market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global functional pet food ingredients market has been segmented as –

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of ingredient type, the global functional pet food ingredients market has been segmented as–

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Prebiotics

Proteins

Probiotics

Others

On the basis of application, the global functional pet food ingredients market has been segmented as –

Bone Health

Brain Health

Obesity

Heart Health

Others

Exhibit 1

Pet Ownership in the U.S. By Species (Millions)

Source: American Pet Products Association

Global Functional Pet Food Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global functional pet food ingredients market are Kerry Group, DAR PRO Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Marshall Ingredient, The Scoular Company, Roquette Frères, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Darling Ingredients International Holding B.V., ISONOVA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, PDM Group, The Peterson Company, L.V. Lomas among others.

Exhibit 2

Total U.S. Pet Industry Expenditures, 2006-2016, (US$ Bn)

Source: American Pet Products Association

Key Developments in Functional Pet Food Ingredients Market

In March, 2018, Petcurean, which is a family-owned Canadian company involved in creating premium-quality pet food recipes introduced freeze-dried meal mixers for dogs which are made with nutritional and functional pet food ingredients.

In May 2018, Bell Flavors & Fragrances which is a U.S. based manufacturer flavors, fragrances, botanical extracts and specialty ingredients launched new line of exotic protein flavors for use in pet food applications in the U.S. thus, contributing towards the market growth of functional pet food ingredients

Opportunities for Functional Pet Food Ingredients Market Participants

Rise in number of pet ownerships and increasing demand for premium functional pet food products is expected to drive the market for functional pet food ingredients. Product innovation in functional pet food category continues to be key focus area for the manufacturers of pet food products owing to increasing demand from pet owners to keep their pets healthy thus, driving the global functional pet food ingredients market. Furthermore, pet food currently are formulated to follow the human food trends such as organic, non-GMO, clean label, no preservatives claims which will add up to the market growth of functional pet food ingredients.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Functional Pet Food Ingredients market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Functional Pet Food Ingredients market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Functional Pet Food Ingredients market

Analysis of the global Functional Pet Food Ingredients market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Functional Pet Food Ingredients market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Functional Pet Food Ingredients ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market? What issues will vendors running the Functional Pet Food Ingredients market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

