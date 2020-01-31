Disposable Plates Market Analysis, manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions & Forecast up to 2026

Disposable Plates Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Disposable Plates market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Disposable Plates market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Disposable Plates market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Disposable Plates market.

The Disposable Plates Market report includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data.

Global Disposable Plates Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Disposable Plates market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Manufacturers have introduced alternatives to conventional materials with a view to assist food service players fulfil their sustainability objectives. Non-conventional material such as biodegradable plastics, and edible stocks have been used to manufacture disposable plates. Additionally, paper plates are gaining high steam and prominence across regions in the globe owing to their environment friendly properties and with ban on plastics in certain regions, there is a high growth opportunity for paper plates, thus triggering the growth of the global disposable plates market.

Plastic plates are expected to glue their dominance as highly adopted disposable plates in the coming years

Plastic plates are expected to be the most widely used across several regions in the globe. Even though plastics have been facing several restrictions from governments in certain regions, the market share of disposable plastic plates has witnessed steady rise owing to durability characteristics. The plastic plates segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.7% and is estimated to reach a valuation a little under US$ 4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The volume of plastic plates sold is the highest as compared to other segments; in 2017, it reached more than 957 tonnes. The plastic segment is likely to dominate the global market for disposable plates during the period of assessment.

Growth of plastic plates directly associated to foams; foam being the largest contributor

Plastic plates segment is further categorized into foam, PP, PET, PLA, PHA and other plastics sub segments. The foam sub segment is the largest with a high market share and is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the parent segment. The foam segment in 2017 is valued at around 900 Mn and dominates the market. This trend is poised to continue in the coming years and this sub segment is expected to lead the global market by the end of the forecast period. By 2027 end, the foam sub segment is estimated to touch a valuation as high as US$ 1.6 Bn, growing at a significant value CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast. On the other hand, the other plastics segment is projected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years and register a huge 8.1% value CAGR during the said period. The paper segment in the product type category is anticipated to grow at a significant rate to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of assessment. This segment is estimated to reach a value of around US$ 870 Mn by the end of the year of assessment and is the second largest product type segment.

Global Disposable Plates Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Disposable Plates Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Disposable Plates Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Disposable Plates Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Disposable Plates Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Disposable Plates Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

