Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook Analysis by 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) .

This report studies the global market size of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

key developments, including IIoT and operational technology implementations where tens of thousands of identities need to be managed.

ForgeRock’s uniquely designed solution caters to the IoT scale will take consumer IAM offerings to the next level. The solution will potentially help its clients significantly expand their customer base across a wide range of industries such as the financial services, retail, telecommunication and media, automotive, and healthcare.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe are prominent markets for consumer IAM solutions. The uptake of consumer IAM technologies in these regions is stimulated by the implementation of stricter regulations pertaining to the security of consumers’ information. One such is the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in the EU. A large number of organizations, especially SMEs, are adopting advanced consumer IAM services to gain a significant edge over others. The Asia Pacific market for consumer IAM solutions is projected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The substantial demand is mainly attributed to increasing IT spending by enterprises in major economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Competitive Analysis

Vendors in the consumer IAM market are keen on providing innovative solutions and disruptive technologies to consolidate their shares in major regions. These solutions help customers meet their diverse security needs. The launch of disruptive technologies is expected to intensify the competition in the marketplace. Several companies prefer outsourcing IAM functions to provide a better consumer experience. Major players vying for a sustained share in the consumer IAM market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Janrain, Okta, Inc., Ubisecure, ForgeRock, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., and LoginRadius Inc.

