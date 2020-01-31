Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

key drivers of market demand. The report opens a number of discussions with regards to the growth of the global market for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in recent times. In essence, the report is a set of projections pertaining to the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Trends and Opportunities

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride is superior to normal PVC in the sense that the former is readily workable for industrial applications. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride can be easily welded, shaped, and stored to machinery, and this factor has played an important role in the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market. Moreover, the resistance to corrosion exhibited by chlorinated polyvinyl chloride has led to their application across several industrial longitudes. It has lately come to light that several industrial longitudes consider chlorinated polyvinyl chloride as more effective for the manufacture of pipes as against normal PVC. This trend is prognosticated to create tremendous room for growth within the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in the years to come.

Despite the commendable rate of growth for the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market, the demand is restrained by a couple of intrinsic factors. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride cannot be produced in voluminous amounts, thus, leaving little scope for its application in time-bound processes. Nevertheless, the use of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in the manufacture of power cable cases, tubes, and fire sprinkler systems shall continue to propel demand within the market.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the demand within the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market in North America would escalate to new heights in the years to come. The presence of robust raw material supply chains in the US and Canada is behind the skyrocketing pace of market growth in North America. Other regional chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market such as Asia Pacific and Europe shall also expand at a starry rate in the years to come.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market are BASF SE, Jiangsu Days Teng Chemical Co. Ltd, Kem One SAS, and PanjinChangrui Chemical Industry Co, Ltd.

