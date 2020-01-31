Bioinformatics Services Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by2018 – 2028

Global Bioinformatics Services Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Segmentation

Based on the type, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into

Data Analysis Services

Sequencing Services

Database and Management Services

Drug Discovery Services

Gene Expression Analysis Services

Others

On the basis of application, the bioinformatics services market segment includes

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Transcriptomics

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Others

Based on the specialty, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into

Animal Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Medical Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Based on the end-user, the bioinformatics services market segment includes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

