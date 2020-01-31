Bioinformatics Services Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by2018 – 2028
In this Bioinformatics Services market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of product type, the global Bioinformatics Services market report covers the key segments, such as
Segmentation
Based on the type, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into
- Data Analysis Services
- Sequencing Services
- Database and Management Services
- Drug Discovery Services
- Gene Expression Analysis Services
- Others
On the basis of application, the bioinformatics services market segment includes
- Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
- Transcriptomics
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
- Others
Based on the specialty, the bioinformatics services market is segmented into
- Animal Biotechnology
- Environmental Biotechnology
- Medical Biotechnology
- Forensic Biotechnology
- Plant Biotechnology
Based on the end-user, the bioinformatics services market segment includes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Institutes & Research Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
