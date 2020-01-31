Bioinformatics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Bioinformatics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global bioinformatics market was valued at about $7.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $13.89 billion at a CAGR of 16.4% through 2022.

The bioinformatics market consists of sales of bioinformatics and related services. Bioinformatics combines computer programming, information engineering, mathematics, and statistics to analyze biological data for drug discovery and for preclinical studies. Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving growth in the bioinformatics market.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2483&type=smp

Protein sequencing helps analysts to understand the distribution of amino acids along the sequences and the structure of proteins. With bioinformatics methods and databases, capacity, structure and developmental history of proteins can be effectively identified. The demand for protein sequencing is expected to grow on account of factors such as advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Lack of interoperability among various available data formats is acting as a restraint on the bioinformatics market. Various data formats come with differences in structures of data. There are numerous protein databases available through various resources, and each database chooses to represent proteins in a different format.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the bioinformatics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the bioinformatics market are Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2483

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald