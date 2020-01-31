AWS Managed Services Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2029

In this report, the global AWS Managed Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The AWS Managed Services market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the AWS Managed Services market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this AWS Managed Services market report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The study objectives of AWS Managed Services Market Report are:

To analyze and research the AWS Managed Services market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the AWS Managed Services manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions AWS Managed Services market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the AWS Managed Services market.

