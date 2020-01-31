The planning of this International Space Station wound-up shooting 20 tools given by a space ship and also an unparalleled function repair.

The Luca Parmitano European Space company along with NASA airline pilot Drew Morgan took 6 hrs running beyond the station, 16 minutes completing maintenance job on the nine-year-old

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at Astronauts, complete Distance Shuttle to Eliminate antimatter Sensor problem in the Distance Channel