Anatomic Pathology Market Overview and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

The global anatomic pathology market has been growing at a good clip powered by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney or liver disease, infectious disease, and autoimmune disease, worldwide. Alarming increase in cancer such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer is also driving the market as anatomic pathology also aids in diagnosing those.

A massive pool of elderly population has also been driving the market as they are highly susceptible to different types of chronic diseases.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Market Potential

The global market for anatomic pathology holds out a lot of promise. Depending upon the types of products and services, the market can be classified into instruments, consumables, and services. Among the three, the service segment leads.

The instruments segment can be further sub divided into tissue processing systems, microtomes, slides staining systems, and other instruments. Among them, the tissue processing systems segment outshines others because of the rising automation in the instruments that improve the quality of diagnosis process. Likewise, the consumables segment can be further sub-segmented into probes, reagents and antibodies, and kits, among other consumables. The reagents and antibodies segment, of them, hold a sway on account of the rising number of diagnostics tests that require reagents and antibodies.

The services segment in the global market for anatomic pathology can be further classified into cytopathology, histopathology, etc. Histopathology segment is a frontrunner of the two because of their application in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases, ranging from cancer to bacterial and viral diseases.

Application-wise, the market for anatomic pathology can be further subdivided into disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, etc. Among those, the disease diagnosis segment dominates because of the rising instances of chronic diseases.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, of them, dominates the marketbecause of the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, growing uptake of personalized medicine, rising investment by governments in diagnostic research, and concentration of prominent companies in the continent. North America is followed by Europe. Asia pacific and the Rest of the World come in the second and third positions.

Global Antomic Pathology Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition in the global market for anatomic pathology, the report profiles players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Sakura Finetechnical Co., Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

The report sheds light on their product offerings, prices, key strategies, sales, revenues, and market shares. It leverages market-leading analytical tools to uncover opportunities and threats awaiting them and their trajectory in the near future.

