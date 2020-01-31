An emphasis on Mars exploration Instead of an alternative of This Moon
Curiosity is the mother of innovation, a phrase that has led to major scientific breakthroughs. In the world of space exploration, interest has formed the basis of scientific research leading to the first launch of human landing on the Moon on July 20. 1969. Neil Armstrong was the first person
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald
Read more at An emphasis on Mars exploration Instead of an alternative of This Moon