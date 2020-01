AlSat-3 Satellite at Definition Phase Whilst Plans to AlComSat-2 under Way In Accordance With ASAL Head

Algerian Space company ’s Director-General,” Azzedine Oussedik, has left it public which Earth Observation satellite, AlSat-3 is at the definition phase at the period, and which the agency is currently planning to launch AlComSat-2, the

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at AlSat-3 Satellite at Definition Stage