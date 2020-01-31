Air Fresheners Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Air fresheners market is expected to substantiate significant growth as these products are highly used for maintaining a pleasing atmosphere in households, offices, and automobiles. The market has witnessed robust growth over the past few years owing to a change in consumer perceptions and trends. Rising customer demand towards different fragrance products, such as plug-ins, sprays, beads, gels, and candles are further expected to drive the market growth. In addition, shifting customer preference towards aromatherapy and increased awareness regarding the advantages of this therapy are anticipated to be a major market driver during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Further, with emerging product innovations, increased acceptance of luxury fragrance products and rising disposable income of consumers are other critical factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Improving demand across emerging regions, such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to stimulate the air fresheners market growth. The economic downturn in developed countries can influence market growth. However, new product launch, advanced production technologies, and the resurgence of the economy are anticipated to play the main role in promoting market growth.

This report on the Air Fresheners market focuses on the value and volume of product at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, Air Fresheners market report depicts the overall market size by analyzing present market trends, historical data and future growth prospects. The Air Fresheners market report presents a comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape and analyses the behaviour of market participants. The report also highlights the major sustainability strategies adopted by the market players and provides a comprehensive analysis of business development strategies and their impact on market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Febreze

Air Wick

Procter & Gamble Co

Reckitt Benckiser Inc

Henkel KgaA

…

Market Segmentation

To better analyse the market growth, the global Air Fresheners market has been divided into some key segments based on the varieties of air fresheners available in the market, the major applications that these products are used for, some leading manufacturers and retailers operating in the air fresheners industry, and the major regional markets for this product. Based on types, the global air fresheners market has been segmented into sprays/ aerosols, electric air fresheners, gels, and candles among others. Based on applications, the global air fresheners market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and cars among others. The report provides the historical value of the air fresheners market for the year 2018 and provides detailed information on the growth prospects and future trends that have been drawn for the period 2019-2025.

Regional Overview

Regionally, the market report categorizes the apparent consumption, production, import and export of Air Fresheners in some of the major regional markets, including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, the air fresheners market report analyzes their manufacturing sites, production capability, production procedures, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. The report provides detailed information on the regional market segments that can drive or lead the Air Fresheners market growth. The report also provides detailed information on regional market dynamics, regional product demand, major supply chains of Air Fresheners and the opportunities and challenges associated with these regional markets.

Industry News

Godrej Consumer Products Limited has recently launched its new air freshener called Godrej are smart Matic air fresheners. It is India’s first mobile-controlled smart home fragrance system that is enabled with Bluetooth to help users control device from a remote location. This smart home fragrance system also delivers low refill alerts on the user’s mobile phone to ensure uninterrupted freshness in the home/workplace.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Air Fresheners

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Air Fresheners

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Air Fresheners Regional Market Analysis

6 Air Fresheners Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Air Fresheners Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Air Fresheners Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Air Fresheners Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

……Continued

