Waterproofing Chemicals Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2028

According to a report published by Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report market, the Waterproofing Chemicals economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Waterproofing Chemicals market are discussed within the accounts.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. The companies included in this reports are major global/regional players which are catering to all types of end use markets such as Construction, Automotive, Leather, Textile, Electronics etc. such as Archroma Management LLC in textiles and Liquipel LLC in electronics .

Key players profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie GmbH, W.R. Grace and Company and Other major market players. Prominent regional company profiles have also been mentioned such as Pidilite Industries Limited, MUHU (China) Construction Materials, RPM International Inc. etc. The Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable). Competitive Analysis as well as SWOT analysis of top companies have been provided in this report.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

The primary research sources consists of key officials from the companies mentioned in competition landscape, other mid-small size company representatives, industry experts, volunteers from industrial associations etc. In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global waterproofing chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Product Analysis

Bitumen

TPO

EPDM

PVC

PTFE

Silicone

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Technology Analysis

Sheet Membrane

Liquid Coated Membrane

Cementitious Waterproofing

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – End Use Analysis

Construction

Infrastructure

Automotive

Textile and Leather

Others

Waterproofing chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



