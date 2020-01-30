Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Transplant Diagnostics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global transplant diagnostics market was valued at about $0.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.93 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the transplant diagnostics market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The transplant diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The transplant diagnostics market consist of sales of transplant diagnostics test products and related services. Transplant diagnostics are the tests conducted before relocation/ transplantation of the donor organ to recipient patient. The related services includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Transplant diagnostics tests include Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) diagnostic testing, PCR-based assay, serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay among others.

Major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG., Abbott Laboratories, Inc. and Qiagen N.V.

Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market. Organ transplant is a complex process and the success of the procedure depends on the acceptance of the donor’s organ by the recipient’s body system. In order to check whether the organ transplant can be successful, transplant diagnostic tests are performed. According to Health Resources and Services Administration in USA in the year 2018, 36,528 transplants were performed.

Huge gap between organ donation and demand for organ transplantation is restraining the growth of the transplant diagnostics market. The number of organ donor is increasingly falling short of the number of people requiring organ transplantation. According to Health Resources and Services Administration in the year 2017, the number of people requiring organ transplantation in the US was 115,000, while the number of organ donors was as low as 16,473.

