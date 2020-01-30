Tooling Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Tooling Market

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global tooling market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Siemens

Stratasys Direct, Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Makino

Mazak Corporation

WALDRICH COBURG

Agathon AG

Amada Machine Tools Europe

TS-TechnoSpan GmbH

VERNET BEHRINGER

Sandvik AB

Global Tooling Market: Research Scope

Global Tooling Market, by Type

Cutting Tools

Forming Tools

Dies & Molds

Jigs & Fixtures

Gauges

Global Tooling Market, by Material Type

Stainless Steel

Iron

Aluminum

Others (Copper, Brass, etc.)

Global Tooling Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Mechanical

Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Marine & Aviation

Others

Global Tooling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global tooling market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

