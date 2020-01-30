Text Analytics Market by Application Analysis 2019-2026
Text Analytics Market Report, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector.
According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.
The global text analytics market is segmented as below:
Text Analytics Market:
Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Text Analytics Market: By Applications
- Data Analysis & Forecasting
- Fraud/Spam Detection
- Intelligence & Law Enforcement
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Text Analytics Market: By End-User
- Military and Defense
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Entertainment and Media
- Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)
Text Analytics Market: By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia
- Australasia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald