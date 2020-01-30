Telehealth Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2026

According to a report published by Telehealth Market Report market, the Telehealth economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component Hardware Software Integrated Standalone Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application Radiology Cardiology Urgent Care Remote ICU Psychiatry Dermatology Others



Global Telehealth Market, by End-user Payers Providers Patients Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



