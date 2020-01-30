Telecom Order Management Market Study Offers In-depth Insights
competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Telecom Order Management market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of telecom order management market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global telecom order management market include Ericsson AB, Amdocs Corporation, Cerillion PLC, IBM Corporation, ChikPea Inc., Comarch SA, Fujitsu Limited, Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc, and Oracle Corporation have also been added in the report.
The global telecom order management market is segmented into:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Consulting
- Support Services
- Others
By Deployment Type
- On premise
- Cloud based
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
