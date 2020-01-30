Telecom Cloud Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2029

In Depth Study of the Telecom Cloud Market

Telecom Cloud , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Telecom Cloud market. The all-round analysis of this Telecom Cloud market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Telecom Cloud market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Industry Segments Covered from the Telecom Cloud Market

And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global telecom cloud market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the telecom cloud market are AT & T Inc., BT Group plc., China Telecommunications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group plc., Telus Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc., Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.), KDDI Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Ericsson, and Telstra Corporation Ltd.among others.

The telecom cloud market has been segmented as follows:

Global Telecom Cloud Market

By Type

Solutions Content Delivery Network (CDN) Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Others (WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT))

Services Network as a Service (NaaS) Professional Service Colocation Service Managed Service



By Cloud Platform

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BCaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Others (Government, Education and Public Sector)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



