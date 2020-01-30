Small Molecule API Market: Study Provides In-depth Analysis of Small Molecule API Market along with the Current Trends and Future Estimations (2019 – 2025)

Small Molecule API Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Small Molecule API market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Small Molecule API market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The readers of the Small Molecule API Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

drivers and trends, there are certain opportunities that lurk within the global small molecule API market. To name a few – the growth in healthcare spending in developing nations such as Asia Pacific and other regions and expansion with respect to product offerings as well as reduction in the costs involved.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan to grow at full speed and gain high market share

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) reflects higher speed by registering a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The Asian countries hold significant revenue share in the entire market. Most of the anti-inflammatory drugs as well as antibiotic drugs are produced in the Asian counties, with China and India topping the list. Almost 80% of the total antibiotic APIs are produced in China and India and most of these APIs are outsourced to developed regions such as Europe and North America. The main reasons for this to be possible is the abundant availability of raw material needed to produce APIs, and the availability of low cost labour in India and China. Additionally, these regions enjoy a favourable regulatory assistance along with low taxation policies in order to establish API manufacturing businesses. Also, a large patient population consumes non-controlled drugs, which makes Asia Pacific excluding Japan experience a higher in-house API consumption. The APEJ region also reflects a high market attractiveness and higher market share of almost 34% estimated to be held in 2017. This percentage is expected to rise even higher by the end of 2027, following the major trends that push the growth of the global small molecule API market in the APEJ region.

The pharma companies in India had filed DMFs making India the leading country in DMF filing. This infers that in the near future, majority of the API manufacturing contracts from U.S. based companies would be awarded to India based companies. Moreover, the rapid rise in the Indian generics market will also fuel the API market growth in this region.The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is all set to experience a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period. The APEJ small molecule API market is expected to show a high figure of more than US$ 52 Bn by the end of 2027 and dominate the global market. The main reason for this growth is the high outsourcing in this region. Developing nations of China and India lead by SMEs. The production in these countries is rising owing to limited regulatory coverage. Also, the in-house consumption in India is higher, which has resulted in increased focus on the manufacturing of APIs in India.

The distribution network is also extensive in the overseas markets especially in regions such as Europe, United States and South Africa. Another factor supporting the statement that APEJ is experiencing higher growth is – Indian companies manufacturing APIs are taking advantage of the export opportunities especially in the Latin America region. All these trends are aiding the facts that are favourable for the growth of the small molecule API market in the APEJ region. The region that is the most growing and anticipated to grow even further is China, which shows a higher growth rate to register a CAGR of 6.9% followed by India.

Global Small Molecule API Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

