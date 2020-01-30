Protein Hydrolysates Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017-2025

The global Protein Hydrolysates market was valued at USD 88.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 291.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Protein Hydrolysates are products obtained from the hydrolysis of proteins. Their demand is expected to be high in sports nutrition as they facilitate the amino acids to be easily absorbed into the body. The presence of large number of products is expected to create a clutter in the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing application in infant nutrition

1.2 Rising consumer awareness about healthy diet

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High R & D costs

2.2 Lack of awareness

Market Segmentation:

The global Protein Hydrolysates market is segmented on the type, source, application, form, process, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Milk Protein Hydrolysate

1.1.1 Whey Protein

1.1.2 Casein Protein

1.2 Plant Protein Hydrolysate

1.2.1 Soy Protein

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Animal Protein Hydrolysate

1.3.1 Meat Protein

1.3.2 Fish Protein

1.3.3 Egg Protein

2. By Source:

2.1 Animal

2.2 Plant

3. By Application:

3.1 Sports Nutrition

3.2 Infant Nutrition

3.3 Dietary Supplements

3.4 Nutraceuticals

4. By Form:

4.1 Powder

4.2 Liquid

5. By Process:

5.1 Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis

5.2 Enzymatic Hydrolysis

5.3 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nestle SA

2. Abbott Nutrition

3. Danone Nutricia

4. Koninklijke DSM NV

5. Glanbia PLC

6. Kerry Group PLC

7. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8. Frieslandcampina

9. Tate and Lyle PLC

10. Arla Foods

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

