Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Market segmentation

The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).

Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026

The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment

The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market

The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.

Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026

The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026

The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning

General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.

