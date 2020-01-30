2023 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Monoclonal Antibodies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market was valued at about $135.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $212.64 billion at a CAGR of 12.0% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the monoclonal antibodies market. In 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East respectively. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The monoclonal antibodies market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other MAbs for human beings and animals.

Major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Glaxosmithkline plc

Markets Covered: 1) By Source: Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human 2) By Application: Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular, Others 3) By End Users: Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institute

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

