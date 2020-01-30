Micro Irrigation Systems Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2022

Micro Irrigation Systems Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Micro Irrigation Systems Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Micro Irrigation Systems Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is predicted to be the most attractive region in the global micro irrigation systems market in terms of absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and all major companies are highly advised to cater to the discerning needs of countries in this volatile region. The two nations to focus the maximum attention on would be the billion people strong behemoths of China and India. China has only 10% of its agricultural land under micro irrigation systems and it represents the single largest opportunity. In neighbouring India, the percentage of agricultural land under micro irrigation is even less, making the region an area of assured growth in the micro irrigation systems market for some time to come. Farmers in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market with decent water and energy supplies could be hesitant to shift away from their conventional, tried-and-tested farming methods. The farmers typically have well-set surface irrigation and may not even be aware of the micro irrigation systems market. There could also be scepticism or distrust towards new technology and this is likely to hamper adoption and revenue growth in the regional market.

India the most important country in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market

From a market value of over US$ 480 Mn in 2016, the India micro irrigation systems market is projected to be worth almost US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2027, registering a 15.4% CAGR. India should show the highest growth rate, making it a market that players in the micro irrigation systems market would be unwise to ignore.

