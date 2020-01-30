Integrated Talent Management Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2018 to 2028

Integrated Talent Management Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Integrated Talent Management Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Integrated Talent Management Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the integrated talent management market are Randstad Sourceright Limited, Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent, Inc., SAP SE, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Saba Software, IBM Corporation, SilkRoad technology, Inc., Lumesse, Inc., SumTotal Systems, LLC, and The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the integrated talent management market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for integrated talent management. A majority of the integrated talent management vendors, such as Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, and PeopleFluent are based in the North American region. The Integrated Talent Management markets in developing regions such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa are characterized by the high demand of software that can help companies attract top talent in the highly competitive market, and retain them. Rising disposable incomes in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of the integrated talent management market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Integrated Talent Management Market Segments

Global Integrated Talent Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Integrated Talent Management Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Integrated Talent Management Market

Global Integrated Talent Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Integrated Talent Management Market

Integrated Talent Management Technology

Value Chain of the Integrated Talent Management Market

Global Integrated Talent Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global integrated talent management market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

