Hydrophobic Coating Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2025

key players in hydrophobic coating market are expected to face intense competition from the local and regional players over the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials, increasing end-use industries, immense scope of new product development is likely to open new opportunities for the industry players over the forecast period.

The anti-microbial coatings segment in the global hydrophobic coating market is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the medical industry. The high demand from medical and optical applications is supposed to drive the growth of this segment. The aerospace industry sector is expected to gain market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use of anti-corrosive and anti-wetting coatings.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Properties, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Self-Cleaning

On the Basis of Application, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global hydrophobic coating market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in industries including automotive, construction, medical, and optical is supposed to drive the hydrophobic coating market in APEJ region over the forecast period. China is estimated to dominate the APEJ hydrophobic coating market due to the increase in automotive industry in this area. The growth in automotive production on account of rising demand for passenger cars is expected to drive the North America hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. The increase in investment by the major players to set up new production sites in Western European countries is expected to drive the hydrophobic coating market in this area.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Key Players

Hydrophobic Coating market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include

BASF SE

Aculon Inc.

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Accucoat Inc

NEI Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

NANOKOTE

Precision Coating

Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.

