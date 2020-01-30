Handheld Drug Detector Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Handheld Drug Detector Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Handheld Drug Detector . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Handheld Drug Detector market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Crucial Data included in the Handheld Drug Detector market report:

Key Players Operating in the Handheld Drug Detector Market:

The handheld drug detector market is gradually becoming competitive with lowering barriers of entry for regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global handheld drug detector market are:

DetectaChem

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Rapiscan Systems

Ambitec Inc.

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

Westminster International Ltd

Safeway Inspection System Limited

Flir Systems

Smiths Detection

Techik Instruments

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market: Research Scope

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by Technology

IR-spectrometers

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

Gas Chromatography

Raman Spectrometry

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by End-Users

Law Enforcement

Aviation

Event Security

Border Defense

Ports

Others

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

