Green Composites Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2019 – 2027

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Several companies offering green composites are aggressively trying to expand their product portfolios to meet customer requirements and explore untapped markets. The global green composites market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

TECNARO GMBH

MCG Biocomposites LLC

GreenGran BN

UPM Biocomposites

Flex Form Technologies

ALPAS Srl

Procotex SA Corporation

Stemergy

Bast Fibers, LLC

Crailar

Green Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Global Green Composites Market: Research Scope

Global Green Composites Market, by Fiber

Wood Fibers

Non-wood Fibers

Global Green Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Transportation

Building & Construction

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Energy

Others (Including Textiles, Electrical & Electronics)

Global Green Composites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

