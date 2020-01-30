Good Growth Opportunities in Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Pneumococcal Vaccines Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The global demand for pneumococcal vaccines is growing as a result of increasing initiatives by government and private organizations to provide vaccination in developing countries. Public–private partnerships to provide low-cost pneumococcal vaccines in middle-income countries is also expected to propel the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Pneumococcal vaccines are introduced in more than 57 Gavi-supported countries under the advance market commitment. Development of pneumococcal vaccines for all age groups is expected to create favourable growth opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccines market. Likewise, increasing awareness among parents regarding vaccination, catch up champignons to reduce IPD risk and partnerships & funding for development of new vaccines are expected to boost the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. However, low immunization coverage for new pneumococcal vaccines, slow introduction of vaccines in middle-income countries, low awareness among older population regarding pneumococcal vaccination are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

Geographically, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America was the dominant regional market for pneumococcal vaccines in 2017 and is expected to expand at high CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global pneumococcal vaccine market due to increasing government funding and the addition of pneumococcal vaccines in national immunization programs in the region.

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to develop multivalent pneumococcal vaccines. Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. have collaborated with Gavi vaccine alliance to supply their pneumococcal vaccines in Gavi-supported countries. Through this collaboration, both the companies have increased their presence in the market and contribute to the immunization program.

