Global Welfare Management Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024
This report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Welfare management is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing welfare for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.
Scope of the Report:
Welfare Management Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present with the share of 59% in 2018.
Welfare Management Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 47% of the global total in 2018.
The global Welfare Management Software market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1080 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Welfare Management Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Welfare Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Welfare Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ADP
Workday
WEX Health
Benefitfocus
Bswift
Namely
Zenefits
Paycom
EmpowerHR/Pay
Ceridian
PlanSource
Paycor
Gusto
BambooHR
BreatheHR
Zane Benefits
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Welfare Management Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Welfare Management Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Welfare Management Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Welfare Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Welfare Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Welfare Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Welfare Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Welfare Management Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Welfare Management Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Welfare Management Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Welfare Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
