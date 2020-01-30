Global Virtual Reality Software And Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Virtual Reality Software And Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The virtual reality software and services market consists of the sale of virtual reality software which is used to create an artificial simulated environment. Some examples of products and services in this market include Google VR services and 3D Modelling Software’s like AutoCAD, Zbrush and 3DS Max.

The global virtual reality software and services market was valued at about $4.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $19.38 billion at a CAGR of 42.2% through 2022.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the virtual reality software and services market in 2018.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Virtual Reality Software And Services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the virtual reality software and services market are increasingly seeking partnership opportunities to share knowledge and expertise in order to gain a competitive advantage over other players. For example, in 2019, Oxford Metrics plc has formed a strategic alliance with VR software developer company Sandbox V. Similarly, in 2018 Lucyd PTE Ltd, a VR software company, entered into a strategic alliance with Roomful, an AR/VR creaction platform, to develop an application pertaining to virtual reality. Also, in 2016, Imax entered into a strategic partnership with Starbreeze, a Swedish video game developer, to develop VR software for IMAX. Such alliances are expediting the research and development process boosting the virtual reality software and services market.

Some of the major players involved in the Virtual Reality Software And Services market are Google Inc., Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, Zappar and Pixar.

