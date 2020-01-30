Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024
This report focus on Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market. Business Spend Management (BSM) is a unified set of business processes, supported by software, that encompass procurement, invoice management and expense management—all the ways employees spend money—as well as the related processes of contract lifecycle management, supplier information management, inventory, advanced sourcing, budgeting, and analytics.
Scope of the Report:
The emergence of BSM lays the ground work for a new era in technology innovation: One in which cloud vendors begin to apply artificial intelligence to extracting prescriptive insights from the huge, cross-customer process-specific data sets they are amassing on their platforms.
The global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Spend Management (BSM) Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Business Spend Management (BSM) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Spend Management (BSM) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Coupa
Advanced
GEP
SutiSoft, Inc
Ariba, Inc
Empronc Solutions Pvt
Sage Intacct
Touchstone Group Plc
VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd
Procurify
Divvy
Sievo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Indirect Spending
Direct Spending
MRO Spending
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Small
Medium
Large
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Business Spend Management (BSM) Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
