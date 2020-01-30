Global Airport Technologies Market Opportunities, Key Challenges, Drivers Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Airport Technologies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global airport technologies market was valued at about $11.17 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $13.48 billion at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2022. The airport technologies market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

airport technologies market consists of sales of airport technologies that enable a hassle free and convenient customer experience at the airport. The different types of airport technologies include airport communications, airport management systems and software, digital signage systems, fire-fighting systems, security systems, car parking systems, passenger management systems, baggage management systems, cargo control systems, landing aid, and guidance and lighting systems.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2475&type=smp

Rise in illegal immigration is a key driver of the airport technologies market. According to DW News, 9,270 people were arrested between January 2018 and November 2019 for illegal immigration in Germany. To curb illegal immigration, advanced airport technologies are being increasingly used. In this regard, airport technology in the form of facial recognition has led to many arrests for illegal immigration at airports.

The implementation of automated baggage handling systems is an emerging trend in the airport technologies market. Automated baggage handling systems involve the use of small robotic vehicles that carry baggage from the conveyor belt, through the security system and finally to the respective aircraft carriers. The use of this technology is expected to reduce the number of bags lost at airports.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the airport technologies equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the airport technologies market are Thales ATM S.A, Honeywell Airport Solutions, Siemens Airports, Raytheon Corp and Honeywell Airport Systems.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2475

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald