Food Thickeners Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Food Thickeners market was valued at USD 11.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Thickeners are majorly used in food product to increase their viscosity. They are majorly used in bakery and confectionery products to prevent the products from deforming. The introduction of convenience foods along with growing demand for sugar free confectionery products is expected to play a major role in driving market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising consumption of processed foods

1.2 Growing consumer awareness regarding healthy diets

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Fluctuating prices of hydrocolloids

2.2 High R & D costs involved

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Thickeners market is segmented on the product, source, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Hydrocolloids

1.1.1 Gelatin

1.1.2 Xanthan Gum

1.1.3 Carragenan

1.1.4 Pectin

1.1.5 Agar

1.1.6 Alginate

1.1.7 Guar Gum

1.1.8 Carboxymethyl Cellulose

1.1.9 Others

1.2 Protein

1.3 Starch

2. By Source:

2.1 Plant

2.2 Animal

2.3 Microbial

3. By Application:

3.1 Confectionery

3.2 Bakery

3.3 Beverages

3.4 Frozen and Dairy Products

3.5 Gravies, Marinades, Dressings and Sauces

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

2. Cargill

3. TIC Gums Inc.

4. Archer Daniels Midland Company

5. CP Kelco

6. EI Du Pont De Nemours Company

7. Ashland Specialty Ingredients

8. Ingredion

9. Kerry Group PLC

10. Tate and Lyle PLC

11. Darling Ingredients Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

