Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: In-Depth Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Research Report 2019–2026

In 2018, the market size of Engineering Plastic Compounds Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineering Plastic Compounds .

This report studies the global market size of Engineering Plastic Compounds , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Engineering Plastic Compounds Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Engineering Plastic Compounds history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

competition landscape of the market. The engineering plastic compounds market has been analyzed by using PESTEL analysis, considering all macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in every end-use industry. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global engineering plastic compounds market by segmenting it in terms of compound type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for engineering plastic compounds in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual compound type and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the engineering plastic compounds market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, RTP Company, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Daicel Polymer Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Formulated Polymers Limited, Ginar Technology Co. Ltd., HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, KAWASAKI SANKO KASEI Co., Ltd., Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, Piper Plastics, Inc., Polymer-Group, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Ravago Americas, Teknor Apex, Trinseo LLC, and WITTENBURG GROUP. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, financial overview (EBIDTA, net sales, net income, R&D expenditure, and market capitalization), recent developments, technology analysis and mapping, and business strategies.

The report offers the estimated market size of the engineering plastic compounds market for 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on compound type and end-use industry segments of the engineering plastic compounds market. Market size and forecast for each major compound type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Compound Type

Polycarbonate (PC) Compound

Polyamide (PA) Compound

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Compound

Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Compound

PET Compound

PBT Compound

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends) Compound

Fluoropolymer (PTFE and Other FPs) Compound

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Compound

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Compound

Styrene–Acrylonitrile (SAN) Compound

Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound TPE-s: Styrenic Block Copolymers TPE-o: Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers TPE-v: Thermoplastic Vulcanizates TPE-u: Thermoplastic Polyurethanes TPE-e: Thermoplastic Copolyesters TPE-a: Thermoplastic Polyamides

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

A pervasive analysis of the engineering plastic compounds market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments in the engineering plastic compounds market by major players

A list of dynamic factors useful for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the engineering plastic compounds market at the global, regional, and country levels

Widespread analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are expected impact the outlook for the global engineering plastic compounds market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

PESTEL analysis considering the study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors and their impact on the engineering plastic compounds market

Manufacturing process of engineering plastic compounds adopted by key players operating in the market

Future potential applications exhibiting the lucrativeness of the market for the next few years (These applications are expected to provide the ability to identify and capitalize on the rapidly expanding segments of the market.)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Engineering Plastic Compounds product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Engineering Plastic Compounds , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Engineering Plastic Compounds in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Engineering Plastic Compounds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Engineering Plastic Compounds breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Engineering Plastic Compounds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engineering Plastic Compounds sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

