Digital Map Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global digital map market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the digital map market are HERE Technologies, Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., Navinfo Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., INRIX Inc., TomTom NV , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and Google Inc. among others.

The digital map market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Map Market

By Type

Software Solutions Web-based Desktop Mobile App

Maps (data)

Services

By Application

Indoor Navigation/Positioning Airports Retail Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Health Care Facilities Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)

Outdoor Maps Automotive Mobile & Internet Government & Utilities Real Estate/Construction

Others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Rest of South America



