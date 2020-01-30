Construction Paints and Coatings Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2026 with top key players BASF SE, Axalta Coatings System, Sherwin-Williams Company,

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Construction Paints and Coatings Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026

The global market size Construction Paints and Coatings is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The companies profiled in this report are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings System, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel N.V.



Key Benefits

The study helps to analyze the construction paints and coatings market trends to provide in-depth understanding of the entire market segment and thus, helps the market players to make strategic decisions

To find out various regulations that result in lack of differentialproducts. In addition, segmental analysis is also done to identify the largest revenue generating segment

To study the various factors that are enhancing and restraining the growth of the market that would help the players in deeply understanding the market

Analysis of environmental factors that would create opportunities for the growth of the market

Analysis of the captivating strategies adopted by the players in the market is conducted and that would help in assisting the stakeholders to take actionable decisions

To find out the recent trends of the construction paints and coatings market and opportunities that would open doors for the investors to participate in the market, which in turn would help in the enlargement and expansion of market.

Key Market Segment

Construction Paints and Coatings market is segmented based on product, applications and geographies.

Market by Products

Solvent-borne Technologies

Water-borne Coating

Power Coating

High Solids/ Radiation Cure

Others (Specialty Coatings)

Market by Applications

Residential

Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Automotives & Aviation

Others (Special Products, other industries, etc)

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

