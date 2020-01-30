Boswellia serrate Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2017 – 2027

The study on the Boswellia serrate Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Boswellia serrate Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).



Boswellia serrate market is segmented on the basis of application, form, and geography. Based upon application, boswellia serrate market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and others. Pharmaceutical application of boswellia serrate market is expected to attain relatively higher market share during the forecast period. High revenue share of pharmaceutical application in the boswellia serrate market can be attributed to its medicinal properties. Cosmeceuticals application of boswellia serrate market is expected to grow at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. High growth of cosmeceuticals segment is expected to be driven by its increasing contribution in effectively treating skin diseases. It also plays a vital role in treating photo aging, a chronic skin damage caused due to excessive exposure of sun. On the basis of form, boswellia serrate market is segmented into dry and liquid form. Dry form of boswellia serrate is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of global boswellia market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Boswellia Serrate:

Based on geography, boswellia serrate market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Japan. Asia-Pacific region is expected to attain relatively higher revenue share in the global boswellia serrate market. Higher revenue share of the region can be attributed to the wide availability along with the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of boswellia serrate in the region. Countries such as China and India witness high demand for boswellia serrate for various applications such as food, pharmaceuticals etc., hence expected to contribute significantly in increasing the market revenue of the region. The Western Europe region is expected to offer high growth opportunities, owing to shift in the focus from synthetic to natural ingredients in food and pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Players in Boswellia Serrate:

Some of the key players in the boswellia serrate market include Sabinsa Corporation, Inc., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Herbal Creations, The Good Scents Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Indo Nacop Chemicals Ltd. among others. Boswellia serrate market is dominated by large number of organized and unorganized players competing to develop an edge over others. Leading manufacturers in the boswellia serrate market are focusing upon expansion of the product portfolio to strength their position in the market.



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald