Baby Monitor Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2017 to 2026

Baby Monitor Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Baby Monitor Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Baby Monitor Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Baby Monitor Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Baby Monitor Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Baby Monitor Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Baby Monitor market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Baby Monitor Market over the considered assessment period.

Premiumisation via Innovations and Developments in Features

Technological innovations has taken baby care products as a whole to a whole new level. Baby monitoring has gained high steam with introduction of novel products, for instance smart baby monitor with wall mount camera that provides sleep track, two way audio, temperature monitoring, real time notifications and humidity monitoring. These smart baby monitors allow remote monitoring as well as noise detection. With introduction of wireless technology, it has become convenient for parents to keep close watch, with the main advantage of this technology being mobility. Such developments are expected to trigger sales of baby monitors in the years to follow, thus aiding the growth of the global baby monitor market.

In addition, with emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), connected monitoring has become possible. Baby monitors with integrated solutions such as interactive monitoring are compatible with laptops, tablets and smartphones. Applications that run on these devices directly connect the users to the monitoring system. With this, the user can keep a check on room temperature, sound, movements as well as can carry out two way communication. In addition, with Wi-Fi connectivity, baby monitors can provide entire view of the baby at any point in time. Such innovative advances have triggered the use of baby monitors across regions in the globe.

Moreover, online retailing has played a major role in the distribution of baby monitors. Online retailing has enhanced the visibility these products that has made them accessible across geographies. E-retailing has witnessed faster adoption owing to its cost effective and time saving benefits, and this trend is expected to spur the sale of baby monitors in the coming future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

