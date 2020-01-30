Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market was valued at about $1.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.2 billion at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2022. The growing popularity of precision farming techniques drives the autonomous agriculture equipment market.

autonomous agriculture equipment market consists of sales of autonomous agriculture equipment and related services. The autonomous agriculture equipment include farming equipment such as autonomous tractors, harvesters, tiller, seed drill and others. The autonomous agriculture systems use advanced electronics and navigation systems to increase efficiency and accuracy in agriculture.

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2472&type=smp

Autonomous farm equipment aids precision farming by utilizing the geographical location and crop data in real time for better decision making. Precision farming helps to improve the yield by allowing the farmers to use the correct amount of inputs such as water, fertilizer, chemical controls or seeds.

The excess use of autonomous agriculture equipment may lead to environmental damage. The application of continuous strength on the soil caused by the excess use of heavy machinery on farming land may threaten soil productivity by gradually reducing fertility of the soil. With a desire to increase the productivity of the soil, the autonomous agricultural machinery are intensively used even in favorable soil conditions.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the autonomous agriculture equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the autonomous agriculture equipment market are John Deere, Case IH, AGCO, Agrobot and Autonomous Tractor Corporation.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2472

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald