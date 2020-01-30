Automotive Front End Module Market Demand Analysis by 2017 to 2022

Automotive Front End Module Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Automotive Front End Module Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Automotive Front End Module Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2022 as the forecast timeframe.

The Automotive Front End Module Market research addresses the following queries:

Why region remains the top consumer of Automotive Front End Module in forecast period 2017 to 2022?

Which product type is most preferred by consumers?

How will the Automotive Front End Module Market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative technologies are the Automotive Front End Module players using to get an edge over their rivals?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Automotive Front End Module Market?

Competitive Landscape

The automotive front end module market includes assessment on various key players. Major companies profiled in the report include Plastic Ominum, HBPO GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Faurecia SA, and DENSO Corporation, to name a few.

Automotive front end module market participants are focusing on introducing innovative cost saving solutions. For instance, HBPO GmbH has introduced new automotive front end module that features innovations and cost saving along with lightweight, enhanced component integration, CO2 reduction and active aerodynamics inclusion. It is using strategic alliance strategy in a bid to expand in North America. Recently, HBPO GmbH initiated a joint venture with Plastic Ominum to add assembly plant in Michigan and aims to double the employment in the region in the coming four years. Plastic Ominum, another major player in the automotive front end module market, is focusing to strengthen its position as a global leader the front end module space. In March 2018, it signed an agreement with MAHLE GmbH to acquire its 33% shareholding in HBPO GmbH joint venture. Plastic Ominum can leverage this to reinforce and speed up the development in smart automotive front end module using HBPO GmbH’s technological expertise.

About the Report

The report on “Automotive Front End Module Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022”, provides actionable intelligence on various segments of the market. Analysis on use of automotive front end module in passenger cars, light weight commercial vehicles and HCVs is included in the report. Moreover, it also includes historical data assessment, current market scenario and future projections of automotive front end module market across key regions and countries for a five year timeline (2017-2022). The report also covers analysis on various materials used in manufacturing of automotive front end module.

Definition

Front end modules are built-in modules integrated with several functional components that are used in wireless front end circuits such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS and Bluetooth. Automotive front end modules also provide structural stability and function as crash structures during impact to reduce accident impact.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers additional questions such as:

What is the automotive front end module market valuation in North America during the assessment period, 2017-2022?

Can the market for automotive front end module in Middle East and Africa surpass Japan automotive front end module market in the coming years?

What is the demand for plastic automotive front end module across regional markets?

OEM vs. Aftermarket for automotive front end module – Who will win?

