Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global aplastic anemia treatment market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective region. Major companies in the market are engaged in developing new products and obtaining approvals. For instance, in November 2018, Novartis AG received the approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Promacta as the first line treatment for aplastic anemia. In September 2016, Regen BioPharma Inc. submitted an additional data application for orphan drug, HemaXellerate. In September 2015, Novartis AG received an approval from the European Commission for Revolade for the treatment of aplastic anemia in adult patients.
Leading players operating in the global aplastic anemia treatment market are:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Amgen Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market: Research Scope
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
- Bone Marrow Transfusion/Stem Cell Therapy
- Blood Transfusion
- Drug Therapy
- Alemtuzumab
- Antithymocyte Globulin
- Alkylating Agents – Cyclophosphamide
- Immunosuppressant – Cyclosporine
- Others
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market, by Disease Type
- Acquired Aplastic Anemia
- Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes (Inherited Aplastic Anemia)
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market, by Route of Administration
- Intravenous (IV)
- Oral
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Aplastic Anemia Treatment Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
