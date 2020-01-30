Annealing Furnaces Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027
Key Players Operating in the Global Annealing Furnaces Market
Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the global annealing furnaces market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Manufacturers of annealing furnaces are adopting key strategies of new product development and acquisitions to cater to the needs of end-users. Key players operating in the global annealing furnaces market are:
- Bodycote plc
- Abbott Furnace
- Nutec Bickley, S.A de C.V.
- CEC
- Carbolite Gero Ltd.
- Gautschi Engineering GmbH
- Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.
- CM Furnaces Inc.
- Shivang Furnaces and Ovens Pvt. Ltd.
- LAC, s.r.o.
- Sandvik AB (KANTHAL)
Global Annealing Furnaces Market: Research Scope
Global Annealing Furnaces Market, by Product Type
- Wire Annealing Furnace
- Tube and Bar Annealing Furnace
Global Annealing Furnaces Market, by Application
- Carbon Steel
- Casing
- Rods
- Round Bars
- Tubes
Global Annealing Furnaces Market, by Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Foundries/ Forging
- Tube Manufacturers
- Aluminum Producers
- Steel Bars/ Steel Forging
Global Annealing Furnaces Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
