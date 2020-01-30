Aloe-vera Extract Market 2015-2021 is Exhibiting a CAGR of More Than 7%

Aloe-Vera is a one of the succulent plant species which grows suitably in tropical climatic conditions. Cultivation of aloe-vera plant is primarily done for medicinal and agricultural uses all over the world. An aloe-vera plant generates two substances i.e. gel and latex. Aloe-vera gel is one of the healthiest parts of the aloe-vera plant and is extracted from leaf’s inner layer and can be used in its raw form. However, aloe-vera latex is a yellowish fluid which is not recommended for direct consumption.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000040

Aloe-vera extracts find its major applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industry across the globe. Global aloe-vera extracts market is anticipated to expand from USD 1,528.5 Million in 2015 to USD 2,344.2 Million in 2021, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than seven percent.

Globally, Western Europe is projected to hold the first rank in global aloe-vera extracts market followed by Asia-Pacific region by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2021. In Western Europe, France aloe-vera extracts market is anticipated to behold the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000040

Up-surged aloe-vera demand from cosmetic/beauty-care product industry on the back of increased personal-care and consciousness among consumers, growth in urban population, increased awareness of aloe-vera benefits and escalating demand for aloe-vera from beverage and pharmaceuticals industry etc. are some of the factors to drive the global aloe-vera extracts market over next few years.

However, rising incidences of adulteration in aloe-vera products, presence of stringent government regulations and high cost of premium aloe-vera extract products are envisioned to dampen the growth of global aloe-vera extract market in future.

Global aloe-vera-extracts market is segmented on the basis of product type (gel extracts, whole leaf & others), form (powder, capsules, concentrates) and end use industry (food, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals). Based on product type, the market is sub-divided into aloe-vera gel extracts, aloe-vera whole leaf extracts and others. With the highest % share, aloe-vera whole leaf extracts was estimated to be the largest segment in 2015 followed by aloe-vera gel extracts. In near future, Aloe-vera whole leaf extracts market is further projected to witness the highest CAGR of ~% during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000040

Based on the form, global aloe-vera extracts market is segmented into gels, drinks, powders, capsules and concentrates. Under the form segment, Aloe-vera powders are expected to witness the highest CAGR of >7 % by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2021 to remain the third biggest market after gels and drinks.

Further, aloe-vera extracts market is divided on the basis of end use industry into food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry. Owing to benefits of aloe-vera in skin care, cosmetic industry is anticipated to account for the highest share in aloe- vera extracts market by the end of the forecast period i.e. 2021. However, highest growth is expected to arise from the food industry, which is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Conclusively, aloe-vera extract market is still in its nascent stage and still has a huge growth potential in future. Continuous innovations are being made in aloe-vera-extracts market to spread its applications to new domains such as agriculture and dentistry. Efforts are also being made to use aloe-vera in the treatment of chronic and fatal diseases such as diabetes and cancer. These efforts are likely to spark large scale adoption of aloe-vera extracts products all over the globe during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000040

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Updated Reports:

Sports Drinks in North Macedonia

Sports Drinks in Nigeria

Sports Drinks in Indonesia

Sports Drinks in Greece

Maternity Wear Market

Matcha Tea Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald